Del. Universal Mask Mandate Will End Fri., School Mask Mandate Expires Mar. 31st

Delaware’s indoor mask mandate under Governor John Carney’s COVID-19 State of Emergency order will expire this Friday morning, February 11th effective at 8:00 a.m.

Also, Carney Monday announced that the school mask requirement will end March 31st. That date was selected to allow districts and schools to consider local mask requirements. The Division of Public Health and Department of Education will use the intervening time to work with schools on updates to quarantine and contact tracing guidance.

The mask requirement in public and private K-12 schools and child care centers has been temporarily extended. It applies to children of kindergarten age and older, and will expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 31st.

“We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Carney said. “I want to be clear about this point – COVID is still circulating in our communities. And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations. But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. That’s especially important for children, where we continue to see low rates of vaccination. For all the parents out there – the best way to keep your child in school learning, and to prevent them from getting sick, is to get them vaccinated. It’s that simple. I want to thank all Delawareans for taking this threat seriously.”

