Del. Vaccine Policy Announced For State Employees, Long-Term Care Staff

The following news release was issued by the office of Delaware Governor John Carney Thursday:

Governor Carney and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) on Thursday announced that ​beginning on September 30, staff in long-term care and other health care facilities will be required to provide proof of vaccination or to undergo regular testing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 to vulnerable populations.

“There’s no better way to protect our most vulnerable neighbors from this virus than getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Carney. “If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, consider it. Vaccination is how we’ll make sure our communities get healthier and continue to build a great future in our state.”

The requirement also will be formalized by the end of this month and will cover the following entities regulated by the DHSS Division of Health Care Quality (DHCQ):

Long Term Care Facilities:

Nursing homes

Assisted-living facilities

Intermediate-care facility for persons with developmental or intellectual disabilities

Neighborhood homes

Group homes for persons with serious and persistent mental illness

Group homes for persons with HIV/AIDS

Family care homes

Rest residential facilities

Intensive behavioral support and educational residences

Acute and Outpatient Providers:

Adult day cares

Free-standing birthing centers

Free-standing emergency departments

Free-standing surgical centers

Home health agencies: aide only (non-skilled)

Skilled home health agencies

Hospitals (including psychiatric hospitals)

Prescribed pediatric extended care centers

Hospice

Personal assistance service agencies

Office-based surgery

Click here to view where these new regulations will be posted by the end of the month.

Click here to view the emergency regulations announced earlier this week that require all individuals kindergarten-age and older to wear masks indoors at K-12 schools and child care facilities beginning August 16, 2021.

Additionally, Governor Carney announced Thursday that beginning on September 30, 2021, State of Delaware employees will also be required to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing for COVID-19. Additional information will be provided to state employees by the Delaware Department of Human Resources.

Governor Carney and the Division of Public Health also encouraged private employers to impose similar requirements to encourage vaccinations. While the state’s requirements will offer employees the choice between getting vaccinated or getting tested, federal guidance permits employers to require vaccinations, as several Delaware employers have decided to do.

As of Wednesday, August 11, 73.9 percent of Delaware adults, and 71.8 percent of those 12 and older, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free COVID-19 vaccination provider near you.