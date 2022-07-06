Del. Veterans Treatment Court Recognizes 2 For Their Work

Jenna Quigley was recognized by the Delaware Veterans Treatment Court

Laurie Corsa was recognized by the Del. Veterans Treatment Court

Delaware Veterans Treatment Court has recognized two individuals for their work to fulfill the court’s mission: assisting veterans who are charged with non-violent felonies and misdemeanors and guiding them back to a productive and law-abiding life.

Laurie Corsa with the Sussex County Veterans Office of the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs and Statewide Problem-solving Court coordinator Jenna Quigley are involved with different aspects of the Veterans Court program.

Veterans must attend regular status conferences, participate in development of their treatment plans and cooperate with veteran mentors.

The Veterans Treatment Court program began in Kent County in 2011 and began in Sussex County in 2014. Court officials said it has significantly reduced recidivism.

Veterans Treatment Court Judge Richard Stokes, who is an Air Force Veteran, said of Corsa and Quigley: “your efforts have contributed immeasurably to the success of our graduates and to the goals of the Court and reflect great credit upon yourselves!”

According to Veterans Treatment Court, Corsa assisted members, including veteran mentors, with securing benefits such as disability. Quigley has provided training opportunities, and has been instrumental in coordinating funding resources to obtain tuition for the completion of school degrees.