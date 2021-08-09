Del. Water Quality Projects Could Qualify For Grants

New water quality projects in Delaware could be eligible for funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The Department of Natural Resources and Delaware Public Health are starting to develop a priority list for 2021. Eligible projects could involve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, land conservation and water quality improvement loan sponsorship programs, source water protection, community water quality improvement and others.

A State Revolving Loan Fund virtual workshop is planned for this Wednesday August 11th at 10 a.m. Registration is required,

For more information and to sign up for Wednesday’s workshop, please CLICK HERE

