Del. Young, Small Businesses Invited To Apply For EDGE Grant

The Delaware Division of Small Business is now taking applications for the EDGE Grant program: Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion.

The program is open to small businesses with no more than ten employees and less than five years old. STEM-related companies could receive up to $100,000 for eligible expenses, and entrepreneur class, non-STEM businesses could qualify to receive up to $25,000.

Businesses could spend EDGE grant funds on expenses that improve the company’s chances of long-term success, including a marketing campaign or equipment that could increase production capacity.

“The EDGE Grants competition provides a unique opportunity for Delaware’s early-stage small businesses to expand and innovate by providing them access to significant capital funding,” Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock said. “With this funding, these smaller companies can compete with more established, larger businesses and move forward from the pandemic in a big way.”

“Delaware has a vibrant small business community that is consistently finding creative ways to remain competitive and grow their businesses, particularly as the state’s economy recovers from the pandemic,” Delaware Division of Small Business Director Jordan Schulties added. “EDGE funds can help many of those businesses continue to expand well into the future. I encourage business owners to reach out to our office to get started on the application process today.”



Applications for the EDGE Grant program will be taken until September 30th.

Delaware’s EDGE program has awarded more than $2-million to 35 promising Delaware small businesses since its inception in 2019.

For more information and a link to the application, please CLICK HERE