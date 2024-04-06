Delaware Advances Toward 1-Million Tree Planting Goal

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, left, works with a colleague to plant another tree in the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative whose goal is to get 1 million trees planted in the First State by 2023 /DNREC photo

The Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative – or TEDI – is making significant progress towards its goal of planting 1-million trees by 2030. Seven new projects have been awarded funding – that will bring the total count to over 200,000 trees this year. These new projects – which span from Frankford to Wilmington – were chosen from 15 applications and will add another 35,000 trees. They involve a range of organizations, including nonprofits, towns and schools. Project recipients and project locations include:

Center for the Inland Bays in Georgetown and Lewes

City of Newark along the Pomeroy Trail bike path

Delaware Interfaith Power and Light for planting in Newark and Wilmington

Delaware Technical Community College across its campuses

Delaware Wild Lands in Middletown and Frankford

St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Middletown

Village of Ardencroft for planting in New Castle County

In FY 2023, 10,845 trees were planted using TEDI funds. The 2023 TEDI annual report can be found on the DNREC website. Additional funding opportunities, as well as a list of nurseries that carry native trees, tips on tree care, and a TEDI tree tracker can be found by visiting de.gov/tedi. Delawareans can help TEDI reach its goal by adding details about newly planted trees on their property into the tracker.