Delaware AG Kathy Jennings Announces Re-Election Campaign

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has announced that she will seek re-election to a third term, citing progress on violent crime and what she refers to as an ongoing threat that a second Trump presidency poses to Delawareans. AG Jennings says her job is to protect this state, and that job has never mattered more. Voters can learn more about Kathy Jennings at www.kathyfordelaware.com. Delaware’s primary election is Tuesday, September 15th, 2026; Election Day will be Tuesday, November 3rd, 2026.

Additional Information from the Delaware AG’s Office:

“In Delaware, our work has brought violent crime to historic lows and made our criminal justice system stronger and fairer – but that work is far from finished. And in Washington we have a president who believes he is a king, and who begins every week with a new assault on Delawareans’ fundamental rights and basic safety. The Attorney General has been, and will be, Delaware’s first line of defense in that fight.

“Every moment is precious right now, and we do not have time to waste on a big announcement. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for our state and our country, and it’s important for Delawareans to know that I’m not standing down. I have fought my whole life to protect the safety, the rights, the freedoms, and the dignity of the people of this state. This is where I’m needed.”

Since taking office in 2019, AG Jennings has overseen historic reductions in violent crime, concurrent with sharp reductions in Delaware’s prison population and rate of recidivism. Under her leadership, the DOJ has launched major enforcement initiatives against white collar crime, government corruption, and human trafficking.

Jennings has also championed numerous landmark legislative reforms, from criminal justice and policing reforms, to stronger bail rules for violent offenders, to the most significant gun safety legislation in a generation.

She has also won several major court battles, including repeated victories over the gun lobby; the successful defense of abortion rights in Seaford; defending Delawareans’ early and absentee voting rights; securing the largest environmental and pharmaceutical settlements in state history; and winning major victories over the first and second Trump Administrations, including a recent restraining order that saved over $5 billion in federal funds for Delaware.