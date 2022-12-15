Delaware Ag Week Returns to In-Person Experience in Harrington

In January, members of the agricultural community will have a chance to explore the latest and most valuable innovations while networking with producers, industry experts, as well as vendors and exhibitors. For the past two years, participants have attended sessions virtually, but this time, they will meet in person. The event will take place at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington from January 9th through the 12th.



According to Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse, Ag Week is an ongoing partnership between the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the University of Delaware, and Delaware State University to provide educational opportunities to members of the agricultural community to help improve profitability for the upcoming year and to offer farmers the opportunity for time-saving business-related networking.