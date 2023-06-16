Delaware and Fireworks: Leave Them to the Professionals

FROM THE DELAWARE STATE FIRE MARSHAL:

The use of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, aerial mortars, and anything that leaves the ground is and has always been prohibited to possess or use in the State of Delaware. Hundreds of people are injured, and thousands of fires have occurred throughout the United States due to the use of fireworks.

Novelty items such as sparklers and ground-based fountains are only permitted to be used on July 4th. Consumer fireworks are frequently advertised by mail, radio, television, and billboards for retail sale to Delaware residents to purchase and use. These advertised consumer aerial fireworks are prohibited to possess or discharge. The pop-up tents frequently seen 30 days prior the July 4th holiday are not permitted to sell anything but sparklers and ground-based items like fountains. Several fires have occurred in trash containers due to spent sparklers and fountains causing damage to homes. This year is especially dangerous to use any consumer fireworks because of the dry conditions.

The safe alternative is to attend a professional, licensed firework show being held throughout Delaware during the month of July. Be courteous to your neighbors and pets. Leave fireworks in the hands of professionals.