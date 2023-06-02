Delaware Animal Services Investigating Felton area Cockfighting Ring

The DPH Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services needs your help regarding an illegal cockfighting ring in Felton. Animal Services was tipped to a cockfight in progress on May 5th on Sandtown Road in Felton and found a fight in progress and about 50 people – including children. The people ran and only a few were positively identified – including the property owners. Animal fighting is a felony crime in Delaware and this investigation is ongoing. If you have any information – contact Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646 or online at animalservices.delaware.gov.