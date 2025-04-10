Delaware Attorney General Challenges Federal Executive Order on Voting Regulations

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, the federal Election Assistance Commission, and other officials from the Trump Administration, seeking to block Executive Order 14248, which pertains to changes in voting regulations at the federal level. According to the Delaware Attorney General’s Office, the lawsuit challenges provisions of Executive Order 14248 that would require documentary proof of citizenship to use the Federal voter registration form, mandate state agencies to assess citizenship before providing registration forms, impose new requirements on military and overseas voters, and condition federal funding on state compliance. In filing the lawsuit, Attorney General Jennings joined the attorneys general of Maryland, New Jersey, and 16 other states.