Delaware Awards $7.1-million to Strengthen Early Literacy Instruction

Twenty-eight school districts and charter schools in Delaware have been awarded over $7.1-million in Bridge to Practice grants for the 2026-27 school year by the Delaware Department of Education. This funding supports implementation of the state’s Birth through Grade 3 Early Literacy Plan – for strengthening early literacy instruction and improving reading outcomes for students. This is the second round of Bridge to Practice grants which support sustained learning tied directly to classroom practice.

Additional information from the DOE:

The grants support implementation of Delaware’s Birth through Grade 3 Early Literacy Plan through professional learning, high-quality instructional materials, instructional coaching and school leadership. The second round builds on Delaware’s broader science-of-reading work by focusing on the next phase of implementation: ensuring that research, policy, funding and professional learning translate into strong, consistent classroom practice.

Delaware has established science-of-reading requirements, invested in high-quality instructional materials, expanded professional learning and coaching, and strengthened statewide expectations for early literacy. Bridge to Practice grants are designed to help districts and charter schools put those investments into practice through sustained, job-embedded support for educators and school leaders.

“We know how to teach children to read, and we believe every Delaware student can become a strong reader,” Secretary of Education Cindy Marten said. “Passing strong policy is important. Providing resources is important. Training educators and providing coaching are important. But none of those things alone is the outcome we are working toward. The work is making sure what we know reaches students through strong instruction every day and then showing our progress in ways we can reliably measure, see and report. That is how we move plans into progress and stay accountable as we go.”

Bridge to Practice supports sustained learning tied directly to classroom practice, including science-of-reading training, curriculum-based professional learning, coaching, collaborative planning and leadership development.

Professional learning aligned to the science of reading remains a major investment in this round, including LETRS and AIM Pathways. Awards also support curriculum-based professional learning tied to high-quality instructional materials, Student-Centered Coaching, school-based coaching and leadership development through the Early Literacy Leadership Academy.

Together, these investments address different parts of the same implementation challenge: building educator knowledge, strengthening classroom practice and creating the school-level conditions needed to sustain strong Tier 1 reading instruction and produce increased student outcomes.

DDOE and participating districts and charter schools will examine implementation alongside student progress throughout the year. Classroom walk-throughs, coaching cycles, implementation measures and student literacy data will help the state and local education agencies determine where practices are taking hold, where additional support or adjustment is needed, and whether investments are contributing to improved student outcomes.

The approach reflects a central principle of Delaware’s early literacy work: state action does not end when a policy is adopted or funding is awarded. Implementation, evidence and continuous improvement are essential to translating those investments into stronger reading outcomes for students.

Bridge to Practice is one part of Delaware’s broader Birth through Grade 3 early literacy strategy and the Department of Education’s 2025–2028 Strategic Plan. The first round, announced in March, awarded $6.1 million to 25 districts and charter schools. The second round extends that work with an increased emphasis on connecting professional learning to daily classroom practice.

Districts and charter schools used first-round funding in different ways based on local needs. For example:

Appoquinimink School District developed literacy leadership through a district-based Early Literacy Leadership Academy cohort and stronger principal-coach partnerships around science-of-reading implementation.

Capital School District connected LETRS learning to classroom application through classroom-based reflections, student work and participation in the state’s Student-Centered Coaching cohort.

Indian River School District strengthened alignment across elementary schools through district-wide instructional frameworks, monthly learning walks and science-of-reading professional learning for pre-K through grade 3 educators.

The new grants will continue and expand that work.

2026–27 Bridge to Practice awards