DELAWARE Beaches Medical Waste Update

Many beaches in Delaware have been closed to swimming since Sunday, September 15th when medical waste began washing up on the beaches. DNREC’s swimming/wading advisory is through Sept, 23. Wearing closed-toe shoes to walk on the beach is advised.

The towns of Dewey Beach, South Bethany, Bethany Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Fenwick Island are following DNREC’s advisory. It is still not known where the medical waste came from.

If you notice any medical waste on the beach, please notify DNREC at (800) 662-8802