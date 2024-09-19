Delaware Brings Private Paid Family Medical Leave Policies to Market

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced today that the Department of Insurance has approved Delaware’s first private Paid Family Medical Leave plans. These filings, reviewed by independent actuaries and against state requirements, provide options for businesses who wish to purchase compliant private coverage in lieu of participation in the state-administered plan. Eight plans from seven insurers have been approved, and 11 filings are in process. Commissioner Navarro says paid family and medical leave policies offer Delaware not just coverage, but the opportunity to convene a new culture, one of care and compassion. He adds that when life’s most important moments happen, these policies provide peace of mind, ensuring residents can focus on their families, not just their finances.

