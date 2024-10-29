Delaware Burn Ban to Include Fireworks for Diwali Holiday

All outdoor burning remains prohibited in Delaware. However the State Fire Marshal has also included the prohibited retail sale and use of fireworks for the upcoming Diwali holiday – which is October 31st through November 1st. Conditions throughout Delaware have worsened due to the lack of rainfall – and the extremely dry conditions and strong winds pose a fire hazard. The burn ban does not include charcoal and gas grills used for actively cooking, but State Fire Marshal asks persons to exercise extreme caution in their use. Discarded cigarettes, carelessness with matches, and vehicular exhausts are some of the most frequent causes for the ignition of dry grass, mulch, and other landscape materials. If you have questions regarding the Burn Ban – email the State Fire Marshal’s office at Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov