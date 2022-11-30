Delaware Business-Related Successes to be Highlighted Next Week at the U.S. Capitol

An event at the U.S. Capitol next week will bring together close to two dozen Delaware businesses from breweries to restaurants to educational institutions. The purpose of the Annual Taste of Delaware event is to highlight successes in agriculture, small business, and hospitality. Senator Chris Coons will host the event. The organizations scheduled to be represented include:

• Delaware State Chamber of Commerce

• BBC Tavern and Grill

• Delaware Technical Community College – Culinary Arts Program

• Delcastle Technical High School – Culinary Arts Program

• DE Slider Co.

• Dewey Crush

• Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

• Double Spiral Chocolate

• Drip Cafe

• First State Brewing Company

• Harvest Ridge Winery

• Home Grown Cafe

• Kee’s Cookies and Cupcakes

• Nassau Valley Vineyards

• Painted Stave Distilling

• Paul’s Kitchen & Cullen-ary Company

• Pizza by Elizabeths

• The Starboard

• UDairy

• Waggies by Maggie and Friends