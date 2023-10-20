Delaware Citizens Asked to Comment on Draft Plan to Provide Universal Broadband Access

Delaware is expected to receive $107 million in federal money to deploy internet infrastructure in The First State. Delaware Broadband Office Executive Director Roddy Flynn says there are still a lot of hoops they need to jump through to gain access to that funding. The proposed plan has been posted for public comment. The plan details how the Delaware Department of Technology and Information (DTI) officials plan to bring universal, reliable high-speed internet access to Delaware. The document includes what will be done to ensure service affordability. Flynn says before submitting for official federal review, they are required to have a 30-day public comment period. Comments are due by the end of November 13th and can be emailed to broadband.comments@delaware.gov. The next steps would be to consider the comments, make edits to the plan as necessary, and submit the plan for approval to federal partners at the U.S. Department of Commerce.