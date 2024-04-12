Delaware Coastal Running Festival in Rehoboth, Dewey & Lewes This Weekend

The Delaware Coastal Running Festival is this weekend in Rehoboth Beach. There are multiple races – 5-K and 9-K, challenge runs, and a half and full marathon. The Marathon on Sunday is a Boston Marathon qualifier. Registration for all the races ends Saturday.

Saturday’s 5-K run is in Dewey Beach.

Part of the marathon and other runs will partially take place on Rehoboth and Lewes roadways.

Click here for more information