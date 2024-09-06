Delaware Corrections Officials Looking for Absconder

Corrections Officials are looking for an offender–30-year-old Shane Windell– who willfully walked away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown after failing to return from an approved work pass. Windell’s whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued. If you have information on this offender — call (800) 542-9524 or your local police department.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Correction

Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

Date of walk-away: 09/05/2024

Name: Shane Windell

Date of Birth: 02/08/1994

Last known address: Wilmington, DE

Race/Gender: White/Male

Height: 6’00”

Weight: 160

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Current Offense: Public Official – Impersonation