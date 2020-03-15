Delaware Courts Under Judicial Emergency

Delaware Chief Justice Collins Seitz declares a judicial emergency beginning at 8am Monday. The judicial emergency will be in effect for 30 days – subject to further review. The declaration gives all trial courts in Delaware flexibility to continue trials and hearings in civil and criminal cases for 30 days. It also limits the number of people gathering in public court buildings. This declaration also authorizes and urges the use of audiovisual devices by all courts to conduct proceedings – except for jury trials. All Delaware Courts have adopted standing orders implementing preventative measures related to coronavirus.

Superior Court – suspends all civil and criminal jury trials until April 15, 2020 so anyone summoned for jury duty during this period is excused and should not report.

The Grand Jury and other proceedings that involve smaller groups of people will continue to go forward. Click here for more information

Court of Common Pleas – rescheduling most criminal trials – questions please contact Court Administrator at 302-255-0870 Click here for more information

JP Court – suspending many (but not all) criminal proceedings through April 16 – questions please call the Justice of the Peace Court Administration at 302-323-4530 Click here for more information