Delaware Democrats Dominate At The Polls

Democratic incumbents swept to victory in statewide races Tuesday in Delaware, while Republican candidates enjoyed support in Sussex County.

It was not enough for the GOP to overcome the numbers.

In unofficial results Tuesday:

Governor John Carney was re-elected to a second term, defeating Republican challenger Julianne Murray, an attorney from Seaford who had been critical of the Governor’s actions to restrict businesses during the pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Bethanny-Hall Long was also voted into a second term, defeating Republican Donyale Hall.

Senator Chris Coons withstood a challenge from Republican Lauren Witzke, who ran on the America First platform.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester also sailed to a re-election victory over Lee Murphy.

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro was elected to another term, over Julia Pillsbury.

Two Republican incumbents were defeated in the Delaware State Senate. Democrat Kyle Evans Gay, an attorney who aligns with progressive values, defeated 20-year incumbent Cathy Cloutier in District 5, while Republican Anthony Delcollo lost his bid for re-election to Democrat Spiros Mantzavinos in the 7th District. Democrat Marie Pinckney captured District 13, weeks after she defeated Senate President pro tem David McBride in the primary. Also, the nation’s first transgender to serve in any State Senate, Sarah McBride, was elected in the 1st District.

Democrats also won several contests in the House, although several incumbent Republicans won, including Kevin Hensley in the 9th District