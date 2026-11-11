Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Food Products Inspection Section Reminds Residents of Raw Milk Concerns

According to the Delaware Department of Agriculture, permits to sell raw milk for human consumption have not yet been issued in Delaware. Some products currently sold as pet milk are not tested for bacteria or other pathogens and are not intended for human consumption. The department is urging consumers to check product labels and is warning that unregulated raw milk products may pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Agriculture:

The Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Food Products Inspection section is reminding First State residents that raw milk and raw milk products may only be sold in Delaware by facilities that maintain a valid DDA Raw Milk permit. Department personnel have provided guidance and information on the permitting process to several facilities, but permits have not yet been issued.

Some raw milk is currently available in Delaware but it is labeled as pet milk and is not intended for human consumption. The facilities producing these products have completed pet food registrations but are not permitted or inspected by the DDA Raw Milk Program. Products labeled as pet milk have not been tested for bacteria and other pathogens that can be present in raw milk and may pose a health risk to consumers.

Other products labeled as raw milk, or that include raw milk or raw cream as ingredients, are not produced under the requirements of the DDA Raw Milk Program. Consumption of these products may carry an increased risk of illness, particularly for young children, older adults, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding or have compromised immune systems.

DDA encourages consumers to be vigilant when purchasing milk or milk products, including from roadside farm stands, farmers markets and other outlets. Ensure that the labels provide the name of the producer, a sell-by or use-by date, and other information required by the DDA Raw Milk Program.

DDA is committed to ensuring any raw milk or raw milk products sold in Delaware for human consumption meets requirements for sanitation, testing, animal health and other areas included in the Delaware Raw Milk Regulations found at https://regulations.delaware.gov/register/june2025/final/28%20DE%20Reg%20871%2006-01-25.htm.

Producers and processors interested in pursuing a raw milk permit, or anyone with questions about the DDA Raw Milk Program, can contact the Food Products Inspection section at (302) 698-4545 or via email at DDA_RawMilk@delaware.gov.