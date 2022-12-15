Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder
The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…
Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022
Name: Matthew Lawson
Date of Birth: 08/19/1983
Last known address: Millsboro, DE
Race/Gender: White/Male
Height: 6’02”
Weight: 190
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Current Offense: Violation of Probation x2
Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.