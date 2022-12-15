Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…



Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022

Name: Matthew Lawson

Date of Birth: 08/19/1983

Last known address: Millsboro, DE

Race/Gender: White/Male

Height: 6’02”

Weight: 190

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Current Offense: Violation of Probation x2

Matthew Lawson

Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.