Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Museums Closed TFN

The five museums administered by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs have been closed and their programs postponed until further notice in accordance with the State of Emergency declared by Governor John Carney in order to safeguard public health and help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Following are links to information about the division’s five museums. Staff members are available to answer questions via Facebook, telephone and e-mail during the State of Emergency.

Gov. Carney’s State of Emergency also applies to the Buena Vista conference center and other state-owned historical sites managed in partnership with community organizations.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware—the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum—tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits, school programs and hands-on activities, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park.