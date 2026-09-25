Delaware DOC Adds Identity Verification for Online Visits and Messaging

The Delaware Department of Correction is adding identity verification requirements for people who use its online messaging and video visitation services to communicate with incarcerated individuals. Beginning Monday, September 28th, users will have to upload the front and back of a valid government-issued ID, along with a selfie, before using the messaging or video visit features through the GettingOut app or website. Once verified, users will not have to repeat the process for future messages or video visits. DOC says the additional verification is intended to strengthen security and reduce the risk of harmful or illegal contact while allowing incarcerated individuals to maintain connections with family and friends.



Additional Information from the Delaware DOC:

Beginning Monday, September 28, 2026, all community members who use DOC’s tablet messaging and video visitation system to communicate with incarcerated individuals will be prompted to complete an identity verification process. Tablet messaging and video visitation services are provided through the GettingOut smartphone app and GettingOut website (login at https://www.gettingout.com/).

Beginning September 28, community member users who log into GettingOut and access its Messaging or Video Visit features will be prompted to verify their identity by securely uploading the front and back side of a valid government-issued ID and a selfie-style photo. Once a user’s identity is verified, they will be able to proceed to messaging or scheduling a video visit. After users complete the identify verification process, they will be pre-verified for future messages and visits and will not need to complete the verification process again.

“Online messaging and virtual visitation are critically important avenues for incarcerated individuals to sustain connections with family and friends, including when in-person visits may not be possible,” said DOC Commissioner Terra Taylor. “This added verification step allows DOC to safeguard these communications while strengthening the safety and integrity of the communication and visitation process.”

Why is verification required? Identity verification has been a longstanding part of DOC’s in-person visitation process. Expanding verification to online communications provides a similar safeguard to help ensure the identity of individuals who communicate with incarcerated people. Confirming users’ identity reduces the risk of disruptive, harmful, or illegal contact which could compromise safety or facilitate illegal activity, and it helps eliminate opportunities for criminals to exploit inmates or their families.