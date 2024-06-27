Delaware DOC Looking for Offender Who Failed to Return from Approved Work Pass

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender who willfully walked away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown after failing to return yesterday from an approved work pass. The offender’s whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued. The name of the offender is Sylvester Deshields, whose current offense is Violation of Probation: Assault in the 1st Degree. Deshields is a black man who is 5’9 and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His date of birth was October 15th, 1980. His last known address was in Wilmington. According to the Delaware DOC, Deshields has scars on his right eyebrow, right ringer, left knee, and nose as well as tattoos on his back, right forearm, and left forearm. Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.

Additional Information from the Delaware DOC:

Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

If you are a crime victim in need of assistance, you are encouraged to call DOC Victim Services at 302.857.5440.