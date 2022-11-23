Delaware DOC Looking for Offender Who Failed to Return

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender who has not returned to the Sussex Community Corrections Center from an approved work pass. They don’t know where he is at this time. Anyone with information on where 29-year-old Chandler Griffith of Harrington is, call (800) 542-9524.

More Information from the Delaware DOC Press Release:

The Delaware Department of Correction announces the following offender failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown from an approved work pass. The offender’s whereabouts are unknown and unauthorized at this time. A Warrant for Escape after Conviction has been issued.

Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where the Department of Correction manages offenders who are transitioning back into the community. These centers are not secured like Level 5 prisons, as offenders are permitted to the leave the facility to go to work, seek jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or their local police department.

Date of walk-away: 11/23/2022

Name: Chandler Griffith

Date of Birth: 4/21/1993

Last known address: Harrington, DE

Race/Gender: White/Male

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 210 lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Bald/Shaved

Current Offense: Violation of Probation (VOP) – Burglary

Tattoos: Arms, Chest, Legs

If you are a crime victim in need of assistance, you are encouraged to call DOC Victim Services at 302.857.5440.