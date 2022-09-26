Delaware EARNS Names Program Board

Members of the Program Board for Delaware EARNS have been named. The signing of House Bill 205 created the Delaware EARNS Act – Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings – a state facilitated, universally available retirement savings plan. It requires all businesses with more than five employees that don’t currently offer a retirement plan to participate through a simple payroll process. The board will hold its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, October 4th.

Board members are:

Fayetta Blake – Chair

Colleen Davis – State Treasurer

Rick Geisenberger – Secretary of Finance

Christina Haas – Office of the State Insurance Commissioner

Ethel Belfon – Department of Labor

Donna Vieira – Chair of the Plans Management Board

Robert Herrera – Member at Large

In a release from the State Treasurer’s office, Treasurer Colleen Davis says, “This landmark program could serve up to 150,000 Delawareans, while addressing all three of my top priorities; bolstering retirement security and readiness, creating pathways to economic empowerment, and promoting a culture of financial excellence.”