Delaware Electric Cooperative Issues Beat the Peak for This Afternoon
June 21, 2024/
Due to the high temperatures, a Beat the Peak Alert has been issued for 4 to 6pm today for Delaware Electric Cooperative customers. DEC asks members to conserve energy. Collectively, this program has saved our members millions over the years.
Saving Energy Tips:
- Give your thermostat a break, and delay use of unnecessary lights and appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers during the hours stated above.
- Turning your thermostat up 3 degrees can represent major savings on your bill, helps the environment, and reduces the need for the Cooperative to purchase expensive energy during peak periods.