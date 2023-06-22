Delaware Electric School Bus Legislation Passes House

Legislation introduced in May pertaining to the Delaware Electric School Bus Program has passed the Delaware House. 25 voted yes and 15-no with one absent. House Bill 10 targets for annual purchase of electric school buses through fiscal year 2030. The bill requires the Department of Education to submit an annual implementation report through 2029 as well as a comprehensive report in 2030 detailing future recommendations for electric vehicle purchases and other measures to reduce the carbon and environmental impact of the State’s school transportation fleet. The bill, which is sponsored by State Representative Debra Heffernan has been assigned to the Environment, Energy & Transportation Committee in the Senate.