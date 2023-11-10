Delaware Energy Plan Public Input & Informational Event in Georgetown

Next week you can find out more about the Governor’s Energy Plan and provide your input. The meeting with the Governor’s Energy Advisory Council is Wednesday, November 15th at 5pm at the CHEER Community Center on Sand Hill Road in Georgetown.

The Energy Advisory Council is charged with providing recommendations to DNREC’s State Energy Office on updates to the Delaware Energy Plan and with monitoring and proposing actions to enhance Delaware’s energy system. This includes actions to lessen the climate change impacts and providing counsel to the Governor on promoting an economic, reliable and competitive energy market for all Delaware consumers. This is the third and final meeting – however if you can’t make the meeting and want to provide input – CLICK HERE. For more information, please contact Brett Swan, at brett.swan@delaware.gov or 302-735-3480.