Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024 Becomes Law

Delaware has joined the growing number of states who are preparing an infrastructure for future offshore wind projects. Governor Carney signed Senate Bill 265, “The Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024” — along with several other environmental and energy policy bills — this morning at the Dupont Environmental Education Center in the presence of legislators and advocates. Championed by Senator Stephanie Hansen, SB 265 creates a framework for the State of Delaware to solicit and give approval for offshore wind projects along our coastlines. Representative Debra Heffernan, Chair of the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee, served as the House prime sponsor for this legislation. Governor Carney signed SB 265 alongside other energy policy bills, including legislation that further develops the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure, expands access to solar, and requires county governments to factor climate change into their comprehensive plans.

Additional Information:

“While Senate Bill 265 does not automatically give the green light for any offshore wind projects to move forward, it does lay out the specific terms and conditions under which the State of Delaware would be willing to permit a cost-effective offshore wind project to move forward and help secure a cleaner, more sustainable future for our children and grandchildren,” Sen. Hansen explained. “This legislation is the product of careful consideration and input from multiple state agencies, industry experts, energy researchers and environmental advocates, and I want to thank all of the people who worked so hard over many years to help us reach this important milestone.”

Rep. Debra Heffernan, Chair of the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee, served as the House prime sponsor for this legislation.

“The passage of SB 265 will open the door to offshore wind energy procurement in our state. This is a monumental step toward embracing a cleaner, more sustainable future, and helps to ensure that we stay on track to meet the targets outlined in the Climate Solutions Act,” said Rep. Heffernan. “It will take time before we see a turbine in Delaware, but this is still a huge feat. We have now begun the process to ensure that Delaware is ready to make the switch to clean energy when the best opportunity presents itself. Thank you to all of my colleagues who have worked with me to ensure this bill reflects the best interests of our environment and the citizens of our beautiful state.”

In addition to partners across state government, SB 265 was developed in partnership with climate advocates from a number of local and regional organizations.

“The responsible development of offshore wind and the transition to renewable energy is essential for the protection of wildlife, habitats, and communities from the havoc of climate change,” said Amber Hewett, Senior Director of Offshore Wind Energy at the National Wildlife Federation. “As one of the nation’s most abundant clean energy resources, offshore wind energy will help stabilize rates, increase energy reliability, and help Delaware achieve its clean energy goals. Our continued reliance on harmful fossil fuels is increasing global temperatures, forcing migration patterns to change, and impacting food chains for marine wildlife. Responsible offshore wind energy is the future, and Delaware is on its way to becoming a leading partner in this endeavor.”

Gov. John Carney signed SB 265 alongside other energy policy bills, including legislation that further develops the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure, expands access to solar, and requires county governments to factor climate change into their comprehensive plans.