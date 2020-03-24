Delaware extends income tax filing deadline to July

The Delaware Division of Revenue has extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 personal income tax returns to July 15, 2020.

The Delaware Division of Revenue (DOR) and the Internal Revenue Service remain open, and taxpayers are encouraged to continue to file their state and federal returns electronically or by mail.

“Although the filing deadline has been extended, individuals are still urged to file as soon as possible,” said Director of Revenue Jennifer Hudson. “Filing electronically with direct deposit remains the fastest way to get your refund. Although we are operating with modified staffing arrangements to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers, the Division of Revenue continues to operate in support of the State and its taxpayers. We are continuing to process tax returns and issue refunds.”

DOR’s public service windows are currently closed, but staff are available to respond to taxpayer questions by e-mail. Inquiries may be sent to any of the email addresses listed on our website. DOR staff will respond by e-mail or phone.

The filing deadline has been extended at a time when Governor John Carney has ordered all non-essential businesses to close in order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Under Delaware law, the filing deadline for corporate income taxes is tied to the federal income tax due date which was recently extended to July 15, 2020.

The Director of DOR has additional authority to grant reasonable extensions for other tax filings deemed to be appropriate. Under a Technical Information Memorandum 2020-01, DOR has also extended income tax filing deadlines for corporate final, corporate tentative, estimated personal income taxes, and fiduciary income taxes due in April to July 15, 2020. All other returns remain due without extension.

While DOR staff continue to process returns, some taxpayers with complex returns, filing errors, or paper submissions may experience delays.

Individuals who are unable to meet the July 15 filing deadline may file an extension request online on or before July 15 at, by email to DOR_PublicService@delaware.gov, or through their tax preparer.