Delaware Farm Bureau Hosts Annual Conference with Policy, Education, Celebration

The Delaware Farm Bureau (DEFB) celebrated its 80th anniversary with its first multi-day conference earlier this month at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover. The event featured the annual meeting of delegates, educational sessions, and the annual banquet, bringing together members, legislators, and industry professionals to celebrate and advance agriculture in Delaware.

IMG_1947: From left to right: Mollie Lynch, Michael Lynch, Teddy Bobola, Rebecca Bobola

IMG_2000: From left to right: Alex Keenan, Kourtney Keenan, Will Powers, Ariel Powers

Additional Information and Highlights from the Delaware Farm Bureau

Annual Meeting of Delegates

The conference began on Friday with delegates from each county convening to discuss

policy initiatives. As a grassroots organization, DEFB uses the annual meeting to address

members' concerns and aspirations. Delegates proposed and voted on policy resolutions to be

incorporated into the DEFB policy book, which guides the organization’s legislative efforts.

This year, delegates passed resolutions focused on supporting the next generation of farmers,

preserving agricultural land, and advocating for Delaware’s diverse agricultural community.

Extensive discussions on deer damage led to the adoption of several policies aimed at mitigating

its impact.

The business meeting culminated with the reelection of officers President Bill Powers, First

Vice President Steve Breeding, and Second Vice President Paul Cartanza, Sr.

Friday Educational Sessions

Friday afternoon featured a series of educational breakout sessions hosted by the American

Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and

Environmental Control (DNREC), and the Water Supply Coordinating Council (WSCC)

Membership Engagement: Austin Large, Director of Membership and Organization

Development at AFBF, led a session on engaging members across generations.

Attendees brainstormed strategies to recruit and retain members focusing on

generalized generational traits.

Deer Damage Mitigation: DNREC representatives, Ryan Harris, Sam Millman, and

Joe Rogerson, hosted a session on managing deer damage and utilizing deer damage

permit programs effectively.

Economic Update: AFBF Economist Betty Resnick provided an economic outlook,

highlighting challenges for farmers amid uncertain market conditions.

Drought Monitoring and Saltwater Intrusion: Kevin Brinson, Delaware State

Climatologist and Director of the Center of Environmental Monitoring and Analysis

(CEMA), and Steve Smailer, Director of DNREC’s Division of Water, spoke on the

emerging concern of saltwater getting into aquifers, emphasizing its growing impact

on Delaware farmers.

Saturday Sessions and Activities

On Saturday morning, attendees participated in sessions focused on transition planning and

advocacy.

Farm Transition Planning: Eric Vinores, representing Nationwide, stressed the

importance of establishing a comprehensive transition plan. He shared real-life

examples of families who faced significant challenges because they did not have a

plan, highlighting that transition planning goes beyond creating a will or trust.

Advocacy Skills: Farmer Advocate David Hafner of Florida conducted an interactive

session on developing elevator speeches and public speaking skills, equipping

participants to effectively engage with elected officials and other stakeholders.

Mental Health Resources: Steve Breeding, Sussex County Farm Bureau President and

National Promotion and Education Committee member, delivered a presentation

highlighting the critical importance of addressing the mental health crisis within the

agricultural community, especially after a challenging year like this one.