Delaware Farm Bureau Hosts Annual Conference with Policy, Education, Celebration
The Delaware Farm Bureau (DEFB) celebrated its 80th anniversary with its first multi-day conference earlier this month at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover. The event featured the annual meeting of delegates, educational sessions, and the annual banquet, bringing together members, legislators, and industry professionals to celebrate and advance agriculture in Delaware.
Additional Information and Highlights from the Delaware Farm Bureau
Annual Meeting of Delegates
The conference began on Friday with delegates from each county convening to discuss
policy initiatives. As a grassroots organization, DEFB uses the annual meeting to address
members' concerns and aspirations. Delegates proposed and voted on policy resolutions to be
incorporated into the DEFB policy book, which guides the organization’s legislative efforts.
This year, delegates passed resolutions focused on supporting the next generation of farmers,
preserving agricultural land, and advocating for Delaware’s diverse agricultural community.
Extensive discussions on deer damage led to the adoption of several policies aimed at mitigating
its impact.
The business meeting culminated with the reelection of officers President Bill Powers, First
Vice President Steve Breeding, and Second Vice President Paul Cartanza, Sr.
Friday Educational Sessions
Friday afternoon featured a series of educational breakout sessions hosted by the American
Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and
Environmental Control (DNREC), and the Water Supply Coordinating Council (WSCC)
Membership Engagement: Austin Large, Director of Membership and Organization
Development at AFBF, led a session on engaging members across generations.
Attendees brainstormed strategies to recruit and retain members focusing on
generalized generational traits.
Deer Damage Mitigation: DNREC representatives, Ryan Harris, Sam Millman, and
Joe Rogerson, hosted a session on managing deer damage and utilizing deer damage
permit programs effectively.
Economic Update: AFBF Economist Betty Resnick provided an economic outlook,
highlighting challenges for farmers amid uncertain market conditions.
Drought Monitoring and Saltwater Intrusion: Kevin Brinson, Delaware State
Climatologist and Director of the Center of Environmental Monitoring and Analysis
(CEMA), and Steve Smailer, Director of DNREC’s Division of Water, spoke on the
emerging concern of saltwater getting into aquifers, emphasizing its growing impact
on Delaware farmers.
Saturday Sessions and Activities
On Saturday morning, attendees participated in sessions focused on transition planning and
advocacy.
Farm Transition Planning: Eric Vinores, representing Nationwide, stressed the
importance of establishing a comprehensive transition plan. He shared real-life
examples of families who faced significant challenges because they did not have a
plan, highlighting that transition planning goes beyond creating a will or trust.
Advocacy Skills: Farmer Advocate David Hafner of Florida conducted an interactive
session on developing elevator speeches and public speaking skills, equipping
participants to effectively engage with elected officials and other stakeholders.
Mental Health Resources: Steve Breeding, Sussex County Farm Bureau President and
National Promotion and Education Committee member, delivered a presentation
highlighting the critical importance of addressing the mental health crisis within the
agricultural community, especially after a challenging year like this one.