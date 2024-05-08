Delaware Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee Launch 2024 Annual Photo Contest

The Delaware Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee’s 2024 annual photo contest is now underway. Now in its sixth year, the photo contest is open to amateur photographers of all ages who have a passion for showcasing Delaware agriculture through their lens. From this month starting from May 1st through October 31st, amateur photographers are encouraged to submit their best agriculture-related photos online at the Delaware Farm Bureau website (www.defb.org). The winning photographs will be announced at the Delaware Farm Bureau’s statewide Annual Banquet in December 2024.

Additional Information from the Delaware Farm Bureau:

The top four winning photos will receive a monetary prize in addition to being on display at

the Delaware Farm Bureau’s state office, as well as at the Delaware Agricultural Museum

through 2025. Six honorable mention photos will receive a certificate.



“The Promotion and Education Committee’s Annual Photo Contest provides a glimpse into

the activities of modern agriculture and helps connect the consumer to the farmer and Delaware’s

agricultural industry. The community also has the opportunity to participate in the public voting

portion of the contest, where their votes will determine the winners of the photo contest, further

promoting Delaware agriculture,” P&E Committee member Casey Collier said. She also added that if you are interested in volunteering as a judge for this year’s photo

contest to please email her at clcollier0425@gmail.com.



The photos submitted through this contest are shared on DEFB’s social media accounts,

website and are used for various promotional materials, in hopes of reaching more community

members and celebrating agriculture and the accomplishments of the participating

photographers.



To learn more about the photo contest and to submit photos, visit https://defb.org/promotion-

and-education/photo-contest/.



For more information on the Delaware Farm Bureau, visit www.defb.org.