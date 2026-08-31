Delaware Flags Ordered to Half-Staff in Honor of Overdose Awareness Month & International Overdose Awareness Day

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer ordered all flags at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of Overdose Awareness Month and International Overdose Awareness Day.

Governor Matt Meyer issued the following statement:

“In honor of Overdose Awareness Month and International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, I am ordering the Delaware state flag to be flown at half-staff.

We remember the lives lost to overdose – sons, daughters, parents, and friends whose absence is felt across our communities. Lowering our flag is a small gesture, but it says these lives mattered and that our state stands with every family touched by this crisis. No community, large or small, is untouched. To every family who has lost someone, and to everyone in recovery: you are not alone.

As Delawareans, we feel the urgency to recommit to action by expanding treatment, improving access to recovery, reducing stigma, and supporting those on the front lines of this epidemic.