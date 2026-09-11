Delaware Flags Ordered to Half-Staff until Sunset Tonight

Twenty-five years ago today, America changed forever. We remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11 – including the Delawareans and those connected to our state: Robert Flanagan, 33, of Claymont; Matthew Flocco, a 21-year-old Navy aerographer’s mate 2nd class; Keith Glascoe, a Delaware State University alumnus and FDNY firefighter; and Michael San Phillip, who called Delaware home.

Also Mark Whitford, a firefighter with the FDNY and the driver of Engine 23, which was taken to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, whose parents live in the Lewes area.

Governor Matt Meyer has ordered the Delaware state flag to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset this Friday, Sept. 11, to honor the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

“I hereby order that the flags of the State of Delaware are to be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the State of Delaware in memory and respect of the nearly 3,000 people killed and countless families impacted by the terrorist attacks against the United States on September 11, 2001. I join all Delawareans in honoring Patriot Day and remembering our fellow Americans and first responders who exemplified bravery and unity during a time of loss and tragedy.”