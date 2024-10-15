Delaware Flags to be Lowered Wednesday & Thursday in Remembrance of Justice James T. Vaughn, Jr.

Governor John Carney has ordered Delaware flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise Wednesday, October 16 through sunset on Thursday, October 17 in remembrance of the Honorable James T. Vaughn, Jr. in accordance with his funeral services. Justice Vaughn died on Thursday, October 10 at the age of 75.

“Tracey and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Former Supreme Court Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. Justice Vaughn worked hard to uphold the values of the Delaware Courts for more than 25 years as a member of the Kent County Superior Court, the Delaware Superior Court, and later the Delaware Supreme Court,” said Governor Carney. “In all of these roles, he was the epitome of a true public servant and gentleman — kind, welcoming, and thoughtful. Justice Vaughn was the son of the late James T. Vaughn Sr. who served his community for 27 years as a State Senator. We are keeping the Vaughn family and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”