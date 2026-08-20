Delaware Gas Prices Down This Week, While High Crude Oil Prices Push Up National Average

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is up 3 cents from last week at $4.10, which marks the highest it’s ever been on this date, according to AAA. This August is shaping up to be the highest on record. So far, the monthly average is $4.06, currently surpassing 2022 when the monthly average for August was $3.97. Even though gasoline demand is down, which is typical for this time of year, crude oil is pushing up the national average. Crude oil prices remain in the $80 per barrel range amid continued instability in the Strait of Hormuz. The Delaware gas price average is $3.86 today, down 9 cents in the last week and 83 cents higher than one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $3.93 today, down 2 cents in the last week and up 93 cents compared to one year ago.The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents and in Delaware remained at 38 cents.

Additional Information from AAA:

In Pennsylvania, the gas average is $4.13 today, up 4cents in the last week and up 89 cents from one year ago. The Philadelphia 5-county gas price average is $4.05 per gallon, down 3 cents from last week and up 84 cents from one year ago. The South Jersey gas price average is $3.93 today, down 2 cents in the last week and up 93 cents compared to one year ago. The Delaware gas price average is $3.86 today, down 9 cents in the last week and 83 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline (*indicates record high)

08/20/26 Week Ago Year Ago National $4.10 $4.07 $3.13 Pennsylvania $4.13 $4.09 $3.24 Philadelphia (5-county) $4.05 $4.08 $3.21 South Jersey $3.93 $3.95 $3.00 Delaware $3.86 $3.95 $3.03 Crude Oil $85.83 per barrel (08/19/26) $81.25 per barrel (08/13/26) $63.21 per barrel (08/20/25)

CURRENT EV COST AVERAGES

Per kWh of electricity at an L2 commercial charging station

08/20/26 Week Ago National $0.42 $0.42 Pennsylvania $0.43 $0.43 Delaware $0.38 $0.38

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.96 million barrels per day to 8.68 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 208.7 million barrels to 209.4 million. Gasoline production also increased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels per day.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 89 cents to settle at $85.83 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 4.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 428.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are matching the five-year average for this time of year.

The Weekend

“Gas prices are moving in different directions across Pennsylvania and Delaware this week,” said Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance. “While the Pennsylvania state average increased 4 cents, drivers in the Philadelphia region are seeing a 3 cent decline, and Delaware’s average dropped 9 cents. The regional declines are welcome news for motorists, particularly as fuel prices remain elevated and market conditions continue to shift.”

AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel: