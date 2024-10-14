DELAWARE GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION
DELAWARE GENERAL ELECTION
Tuesday, Nov 5 polls open from 7am – 8pm – vote at your assigned polling location
Polling locations –
Sussex County – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/PollingPlaces_2024General_SC.pdf
Kent County – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/PollingPlaces_2024General_KC.pdf
NCCo – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/PollingPlaces_2024General_NCC.pdf
WAYS TO VOTE IN DELAWARE – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/waystovote.shtml#ev
SAMPLE BALLOT – https://elections.delaware.gov/elections/general/sampleballots/ge2024/index.shtml
DE DEADLINES:
- Voter registration deadline – Saturday, October 12 at 11:59pm
- Uniformed service members and citizens living outside the United States who are not yet registered, must register to vote by Monday, October 21, 2024 to vote in the General Election
- The last day to submit a request for a General Election absentee ballot to be mailed is Friday, November 1, 2024.
- The deadline for the Department of Elections to issue absentee ballots for the General Election is Monday, November 4, 2024 at noon.
- Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections by Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024 by the close of polls at 8 p.m., in order to count.
EARLY VOTING and WHERE:
October 25 – October 29 – 11am to 7pm
October 30 – November 3 – 7am – 7pm
Sussex County
- American Legion Post 28 Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
- Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
- Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
- Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
- Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
- Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
- Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
Kent County
- BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE 19904
- Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
- Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
- Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E Liberty St, Harrington, DE 19952
New Castle County
- Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709
- Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801 (ShopRite shopping center, directly next to Wing Stop)
- Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St, Claymont, DE 19703
- Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle, DE 19720
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark, DE 19711
- Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19802