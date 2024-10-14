DELAWARE GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION

DELAWARE GENERAL ELECTION
Tuesday, Nov 5 polls open from 7am – 8pm – vote at your assigned polling location
Polling locations
Sussex County – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/PollingPlaces_2024General_SC.pdf
Kent County – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/PollingPlaces_2024General_KC.pdf
NCCo – https://elections.delaware.gov/voter/pdfs/PollingPlaces_2024General_NCC.pdf

WAYS TO VOTE IN DELAWAREhttps://elections.delaware.gov/voter/waystovote.shtml#ev
SAMPLE BALLOThttps://elections.delaware.gov/elections/general/sampleballots/ge2024/index.shtml

DE DEADLINES:

  • Voter registration deadline – Saturday, October 12 at 11:59pm
  • Uniformed service members and citizens living outside the United States who are not yet registered, must register to vote by Monday, October 21, 2024 to vote in the General Election
  • The last day to submit a request for a General Election absentee ballot to be mailed is Friday, November 1, 2024.
  • The deadline for the Department of Elections to issue absentee ballots for the General Election is Monday, November 4, 2024 at noon. 
  • Absentee ballots must be received by the Department of Elections by Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024 by the close of polls at 8 p.m., in order to count.

 

EARLY VOTING and WHERE:
October 25 – October 29 – 11am to 7pm
October 30 – November 3 – 7am – 7pm

Sussex County

  • American Legion Post 28 Millsboro, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
  • Department of Elections Warehouse, Georgetown, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
  • Department of Elections Warehouse, Seaford, 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
  • Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
  • Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
  • Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
  • Midway Early Voting Site, 18585 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
  • Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
  • Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945

Kent County

  • BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S Saulsbury Rd, Dover, DE 19904
  • Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
  • Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946
  • Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E Liberty St, Harrington, DE 19952

New Castle County

  • Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd, Middletown, DE 19709
  • Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington, DE 19801 (ShopRite shopping center, directly next to Wing Stop)
  • Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St, Claymont, DE 19703
  • Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr, New Castle, DE 19720
  • Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd, Newark, DE 19711
  • Police Athletic League (PAL), 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE 19802

 

