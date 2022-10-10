DELAWARE GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION

After the order from the Delaware Supreme Court on October 7th, there have been several changes to the November 8th General Election. Mail-in ballots will NOT be used. Voting options are by absentee ballot, early in-person voting by machine or day-of in-person voting at your assigned polling location.

NEW VOTER REGISTRATION – Deadline – Sat, October 15

ABSENTEE VOTING – Apply for a ballot by November 4

EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING – October 28 through November 6

IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY – Tues, November 8 7am – 8pm

VOTER REGISTRATION

OCTOBER 15 – Final day for unregistered citizens to register to vote in the Nov 8 General Election

EARLY VOTING

Sites for Early Voting in the 2022 General Election – October 28 – November 6 (11am-7pm 10-28 thru 11-1 / 7am-7pm 11-2 thru 11-6)

Sussex County

Millville Community Center : 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville DE 19967

: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville DE 19967 Lewes Fire Department Station #2 : 32198 Janice Rd, Lewes DE 19958

: 32198 Janice Rd, Lewes DE 19958 Laurel Fire Hall : 205 W. 10th St, Laurel DE 19956

: 205 W. 10th St, Laurel DE 19956 Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Georgetown) : 542 South Bedford St, Georgetown DE 19947

: 542 South Bedford St, Georgetown DE 19947 Dept of Elections-Warehouse (Seaford): 200 Allen St, Seaford DE 19973

Kent County

Frederica Senior Center : 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946

: 216 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946 Houston Fire Company : 143 Broad St, Houston DE 19954

: 143 Broad St, Houston DE 19954 Dept of Elections-Kent County Office : 100 Enterprise Place Suite 5, Dover DE 19904

: 100 Enterprise Place Suite 5, Dover DE 19904 Crossroad Christian Church: 4867 N. DuPont Hwy, Dover DE 19901

CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION ON EARLY VOTING

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Voters can vote absentee by mail – or in person at the Dept of Election office in the county the voter lives in. Absentee ballots available thru Department of Elections website, call the Dept of Election office in your county or pick up absentee ballot at your county Dept of Election office in person.

Nov 4 – last day Dept of Elections to mail absentee ballots for Nov 8 General Election

Nov 7 – 12pm – Deadline for Dept of Elections to issue absentee ballots in-person for Nov 8 General Elections

Nov 8 – 8pm – Deadline for voters to return voted absentee ballots for Nov 8 General Election – Absentee ballot MUST be returned to Dept of Elections office of the county in which voter lives. (Not to a polling location)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Registration Look-up, Absentee Ballot Request, Polling Location Search – https://ivote.de.gov/VoterView

Delaware Department of Election – https://elections.delaware.gov/