Delaware GOP lawmakers write U.S. Attorney General accusing Governor Carney of violating the Constitution

In a letter addressed to William G. Barr, Attorney General of the United States, three Delaware legislators allege Governor John C. Carney of multiple violations of the United States Constitution.

“The Governor of Delaware has usurped the authority of the citizens of the State of Delaware and the legislative and judicial branches of government,” said the letter. “It must be noted that the determinations made by the Governor are not supported by a rational connection or nexus to the proclaimed state of emergency. The exercise by the Governor of his power has been done in violation of the protections guaranteed by the United States Constitution.”

The letter, drafted by Senators Brian Pettyjohn (R-Georgetown) and David Wilson (R-Lincoln) with Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-Georgetown), details, over the course of multiple pages, violations of the First, Second, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, as they apply to the citizens of Delaware.”

Upon release of the letter, Senator Pettyjohn stated “With no current checks on the Governor’s actions, it is imperative for us to ensure that the rights of Delawareans are being upheld and provide an opportunity for relief in instances where rights are being infringed upon.”

Representative Briggs King added “Our constituents are demanding of us action on their behalf. We have to use all avenues available to us in order for their voices to be heard.”

Senator Wilson, who yesterday released a video on Facebook decrying the executive branch’s actions, further added “We have to stop the unchecked actions of this Governor and the executive branch agencies. I, as well as the Governor took an oath to uphold both the United States and Delaware Constitutions. We all must be held accountable for our actions.”

In closing, the letter requests Barr’s “immediate attention to this broad, unconstitutional overreaching by the Governor of Delaware and the wholesale violation of the important rights guaranteed all citizens of these United States.”