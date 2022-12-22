Delaware Government and Court Facilities Closed Tomorrow

Governor John Carney today announced that State of Delaware Government offices will be closed tomorrow, December 23rd, in recognition of the dedicated work of Delaware’s public servants. Governor Carney says “On behalf of all Delawareans, thank you for your hard work. And I’d like to especially thank our law enforcement officers and employees in 24/7 facilities who will be on the job this holiday weekend. You are all making a big difference in the lives of Delawareans every day.”



Following Governor Carney’s announcement, all Delaware Court facilities will be closed tomorrow. The only exception to this will be the Delaware Judiciary’s three 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts (Court 11, Court 7 and Court 3), which will remain open as usual. And as a reminder, Delaware State Courts will be closed on Monday Dec. 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday.