Delaware Governor-Elect Matt Meyer Announces Nominees for Secretary of Finance and the Office of Management and Budget

“The future financial success of Delaware will require steady hands at the helm. With their decades of experience in state and local government and the private sector, Brian and Michael will be invaluable members of my Cabinet,” Governor-elect Meyer said. “I look forward to working with the two of them to build a prosperous future for all of Delawareans.”

Smith, who has long advised senior cabinet members and elected officials, currently serves as Chief Financial Officer for New Castle County. Maxwell is currently the Chief Financial Officer for Children & Families First. He would be returning to the role of Director of OMB after the Delaware State Senate confirmed him for the position in 2016. With decades of experience working in finance and across government between the two of them, Smith and Maxwell will play a key role in guiding Delaware toward continued success and helping deliver for working families.

Michael Smith, Nominee, Delaware Secretary of Finance:

Michael R. Smith has spent 18 years in finance leadership roles within state and county governments, advising senior cabinet members and elected officials on matters of finance, tax, and law. Michael currently serves as Chief Financial Officer for New Castle County, where he oversees Treasury (county property tax/sewer charges); Accounting (financial reporting, performance audits, accounts payable, payroll, grants management); Budget (operating and capital); Cash and Debt Management; Assessment; and Pension. Michael’s strong financial leadership and strategic planning ensured the County’s highest credit ratings possible were maintained and left the County with historic financial reserves.

Previously, he served as Deputy Director of the Delaware Division of Revenue, where he was responsible for the administration and enforcement of the Delaware tax code, the processing of tax returns and forms, and the daily operations of all offices within the Division. Michael earned his Juris Doctorate with a concentration in tax from the Widener University School of Law and an undergraduate degree in economics and finance from the University of Waterloo.

Brian Maxwell, Nominee, Director, Office of Management and Budget:

Brian Maxwell is a lifelong Delawarean and a graduate of the University of Delaware. Brian is currently the Chief Financial Officer for Children & Families First. Before joining Children & Families First, he served in various county and state government positions for over 13 years. He assisted the New Castle County Meyer administration with developing a long-term balanced financial plan and increasing transparency for county spending. He was appointed by Governor Markell and confirmed by the Delaware State Senate to serve as the Director of the Office of Management of Budget in 2016. Earlier in his career, he spent several years in the private financial services sector.

ABOUT DELAWARE GOVERNOR-ELECT MATT MEYER

Governor-elect Matt Meyer is a former public school math teacher and small business owner who has served as New Castle County Executive since 2017. As the leader of Delaware’s largest local government, Matt has proven that government can still work for the people– delivering real results for real people and making real progress for Delaware’s working families. Gov-elect Meyer will bring that same result-driven leadership across our state by creating an effective government that reflects our values and priorities.

From Wilmington to Kenya and Iraq: Growing up in Delaware, Matt attended schools in the Brandywine School District, followed by Wilmington Friends School, and then studied Computer Science & Political Science at Brown University. He then moved to Nairobi, Kenya, where he learned Swahili and created Ecosandals, a recycled footwear company that sold environmentally friendly footwear to customers in 17 countries on five continents. Matt subsequently spent 12 months in Mosul, Iraq, as a diplomat embedded with the United States Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn.