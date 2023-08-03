Delaware Governor John Carney Sworn in as New Advisory Council on Historic Preservation Member

Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) Chair Sara C. Bronin today administered the oath of office to new ACHP Governor Member John Carney, the governor of Delaware. President Joe Biden appointed Carney to the ACHP for a term ending June 2025. Carney is the Governor Member of the ACHP, the first governor to serve on the ACHP since 2010. Governor Carney says as governor he took an oath to ‘respect the right of future generations to share the rich historic and natural heritage of Delaware,’ and that he is honored to bring that commitment to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

