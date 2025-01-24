Delaware Governor Matt Meyer signs Proclamation Declaring January 2025 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer this week signed Proclamation #1, declaring January 2025 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the State of Delaware. Governor Meyer was joined by Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, Steven Yeatman, the Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families along with several Delaware state senators and representatives, employees of the Delaware Department of Justice, and community advocates from across the state and the nation. The Proclamation was signed due to what he calls a “growing scourge of human trafficking across our state.” He encourages all residents to stay vigilant in their own communities. If you see something, say something.

“Protecting the rights and livelihoods of residents is top of mind for my administration and so is combatting the growing scourge of human trafficking across our state,” said Governor Meyer. “With my first proclamation, I’m proud to declare January 2025 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in the State of Delaware, and I encourage all residents to stay vigilant in their own communities. If you see something, say something.”

Full Proclamation:

Office of the Governor

Statement in observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Month

WHEREAS, human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery that impacts communities throughout the United States and encompasses both sex trafficking and labor trafficking; and

WHEREAS, professionals and average citizens can work together to end human trafficking by raising awareness, reporting incidents, and sharing resources that are available in our community; and

WHEREAS, Delaware is not immune to human trafficking issues, and we have an obligation to work to end this form of slavery; and

WHEREAS, community members and medical professionals play an important role in reporting human trafficking cases to law enforcement, and

WHEREAS, through a community-wide effort, and in collaboration with businesses, law enforcement, and advocates, we can help bring freedom to victims of human trafficking and prevent future cases in the State of Delaware.

Now, Therefore, We, Matthew Meyer, Governor,

and Kyle Evans Gay, Lieutenant Governor,

do hereby declare January 2025, as

HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS MONTH

in the State of Delaware, and urge all the citizens to work together to put an end to

human trafficking.