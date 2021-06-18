Delaware Governor Visits Funland in Recognition of DE Wins!

Delaware Governor John Carney accompanied by Rep. Peter Schwartzkopf visited Funland on Friday to thank the staff of the popular Rehoboth Beach amusement park for participating in the state’s Covid vaccination incentive program known as DE Wins! They posed for several selfies and photo-ops including this one with the park’s staff.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

“DE Wins! is important,” Gov. Carney told reporters, “because we have partnered up with small businesses like Funland and others and they have made available different incentives… It encourages people to come back to their businesses and it encourages people to get vaccinated so that they can show their card.”

The Governor stressed the importance of vaccinating the state’s younger population. “We need to get to 70 percent of those 18 and over by the end of the month so that we can celebrate Fourth of July with the rest of the country and meeting President Biden’s goal,” he said.

As part of DE Wins!, the state has a ‘big raffle’ which includes a ticket package to Funland that the Governor says is highly sought after. “We do that once a week for the younger folks who are getting vaccinated,” he explained.

Funland’s Christopher Darr gives Delaware Governor John Carney a tour of Funland. Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney.

“We believe that it is important to vaccinate as many people as possible for the good of our community,” says Christopher Darr, Funland’s personnel manager. “When this opportunity presented itself we did not hesitate to partner with the state,” he said.

Friday’s visit from Governor Carney and Rep. Schwartzkopf helped to highlight the DE Wins! program and the effort to vaccinate younger Delaware residents, Darr explained. “We enjoyed showing the Governor around the park and how we have adapted to the challenges of the past year,” he said. Here’s Darr watching as the Governor successfully scores a basket on Super Shot!

Funland’s Christopher Darr watches as the Governor successfully scores a basket on Super Shot! Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

“If our involvement helps in any way to increase vaccination counts, so we can all get back to doing the things we enjoy, then we will consider it a success,” Darr added.