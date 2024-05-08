Delaware Groups to Hold Vigil for Nakba and Gaza in Wilmington

On Wednesday, May 15th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm, Delawareans for Palestinian Human Rights (DelPHR) and various local groups will hold a candlelight vigil at H.B. duPont Park in downtown Wilmington. The event aims to commemorate the Nakba, a term referring to historical events surrounding the Palestinians during the establishment of the state of Israel, as well as the recent conflict and loss of life in Gaza. Attendees will have access to a fact sheet on the Nakba, available on the imeu.org website. The vigil is expected to include prayers, poetry, stories, and a moment of silence, providing a space for communal reflection and expressions of solidarity with the people of Palestine.