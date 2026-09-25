Delaware Health Centers Receive Nearly $23 Million in Federal Funding

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer and the Department of Health and Social Services have announced nearly $23 million in federal Rural Health Transformation Program funding for the state’s three Federally Qualified Health Centers. Westside Family Healthcare will receive $11.3 million, La Red Health Center will receive $10.1 million, and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center will receive $1.29 million. The funding will support technology upgrades, workforce needs, care coordination, chronic disease management and other efforts to improve access to health care, particularly in rural and underserved communities. The awards are part of Delaware’s Rural Health Transformation Program, which includes 15 projects focused on expanding access to care, lowering costs and strengthening the state’s health care workforce. Delaware received about $157.4 million in federal funding for the program’s first year.