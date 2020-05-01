Delaware healthcare unions urge Governor Carney to adopt emergency protections for physicians

Delaware healthcare unions are urging Governor Carney to remove obstacles to adopt emergency protections for physicians who face increased challenges in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The letter also requests the Governor to issue an Executive Order confirming that immunity provisions in Delaware law apply to all of their actions – both compensated and uncompensated – in rendering assistance to the State during the entire duration of the State of Emergency.

“As a state we owe a debt of gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and other frontline health care workers risking their own health, and the health of their loved ones, to provide care in these most extreme circumstances,” the letter stated. “And yet every health care provider working to support the State’s COVID-19 response is doing so with less legal protection than their counterparts in many other states.”

The letter was signed jointly by the Delaware Healthcare Association, the Delaware Nurses Association, the Delaware Health Care Facilities Association, and the Medical Society of Delaware.

To read the letter in full, click here.